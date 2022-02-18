Analyzing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Western Financial and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.60 $20.61 million $2.51 13.18 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.62 $51.17 million $2.93 10.12

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Western Financial and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 20.19% 14.10% 1.13% First Community Bankshares 36.65% 11.98% 1.63%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats First Western Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

