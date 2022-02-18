Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Banc of California by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

