Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Bowlero alerts:

This table compares Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61%

0.2% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.04%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.41 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.98 -$2.21 million $0.12 36.00

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Bowlero on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.