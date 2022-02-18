Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.95. Avient posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

