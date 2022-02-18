SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FLOW traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

