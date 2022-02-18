Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expands By 40.2%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,008. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

