Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

