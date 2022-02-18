Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

DGICA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $443.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Donegal Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

