CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.
CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
