CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.