Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.05. The stock had a trading volume of 540,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

