UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 7,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,937. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

