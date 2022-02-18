Equalizer Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $468,997.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

