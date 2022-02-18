Berry Data Hits Market Capitalization of $765,951.39 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $765,951.39 and $139,545.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.