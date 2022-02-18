Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. 78,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.