Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RGEN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $255.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
