Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $255.68.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.