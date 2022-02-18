FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
