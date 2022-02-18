FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

