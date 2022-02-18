Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

MERC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 19,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

