E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,950,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,589. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,273,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 528,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 86,263 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

