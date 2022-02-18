Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rises By 27.1%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.