$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to announce $30.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.19 million and the highest is $31.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,684. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11.

In other news, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 211,118 shares of company stock worth $1,430,879 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.