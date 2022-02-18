Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.24. 13,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

