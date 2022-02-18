Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.
In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.24. 13,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
