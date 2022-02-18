Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

