Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1,042.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,901.64 or 0.04740035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00038005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00107381 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

