Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.94. 158,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

