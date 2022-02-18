Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 16,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

