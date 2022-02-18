Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 13,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,210 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

