Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.
PRTA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 17,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,407. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
