Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 17,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,407. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prothena by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

