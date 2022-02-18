InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Earnings Results

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $66.24. 5,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InterDigital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

