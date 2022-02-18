AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $11.18 on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

