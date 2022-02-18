Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) PT at €62.56

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.56 ($71.09).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

VNA traded down €0.91 ($1.03) on Friday, hitting €47.00 ($53.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,417,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.32. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

