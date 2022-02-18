Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Ryerson by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.45. 8,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,978. The firm has a market cap of $938.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

