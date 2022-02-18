TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 220,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,736. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

