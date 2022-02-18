Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

AGI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 646,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,039. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

