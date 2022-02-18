Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.