Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 26.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 90,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.