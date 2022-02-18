Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently:
- 2/17/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $107.00.
- 2/14/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,002. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
