SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

