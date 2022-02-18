Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

RLGY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.59.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Realogy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Realogy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 220,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realogy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Realogy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

