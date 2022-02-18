Zacks: Analysts Anticipate onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. onsemi reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

