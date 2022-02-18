Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.49 ($22.14).

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

