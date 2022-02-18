Neutrino Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00086104 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

