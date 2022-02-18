Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Carey Thomas Ford Sells 1,382 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88.

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The stock has a market cap of C$966.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$74.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.85.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.