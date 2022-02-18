Don-key (DON) Hits One Day Volume of $294,297.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $294,297.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00289609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,069,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.