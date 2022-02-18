Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,650.72 and $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,707,810 coins and its circulating supply is 17,707,810 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

