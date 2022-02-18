Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 18,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

