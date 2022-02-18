Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

