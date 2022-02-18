Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD remained flat at $$10.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

