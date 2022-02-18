The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GUT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,215. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

