The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
GUT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,215. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.