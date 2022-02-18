Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EARN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 2,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,384. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

