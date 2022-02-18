Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.39 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,044. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

